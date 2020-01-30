News
Police: Tulsa Man Arrested After Chase, Meth Found
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in jail after a police chase that ended in an industrial area east of downtown.
Police said someone called about a suspicious vehicle near I-244 and Lewis.
Police said they tried to stop the truck, but Bell took off.
Officers said they chased the Bell to an industrial area near I-244 and Utica, and then Bell smashed through a gate in the brickyard.
They said the Bell had to stop because there were bricks and gravel in the lot that were in the way.
Police arrested Bell and then found meth in the truck.
Police said the truck was not reported stolen. The passenger was questioned then released.