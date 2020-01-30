Summit Raises Awareness On Sex Trafficking, Child Sex Crimes
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A special two-day summit begins in Owasso Thursday, which will help raise awareness about crimes against kids as well as sex trafficking.
The Beyond Awareness Summit is at the Tulsa Tech Owasso Campus.
The summit is a two-day event that specifically educates law enforcement and first responders across Oklahoma about sex trafficking and how to fight child sex crimes.
Something new this year, the event is open to the public and allowing college students and parents to learn from some of the best in the area when it comes to protecting kids and restoring victims lives affected by sex trafficking.
This event is put on by the Demand Project, Homeland Security, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and The Malouf Foundation.
The event runs from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m on Thursday and Friday.