Rogers County Sheriff's Office Hosting Forum On Concealed Carry Laws
INOLA, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriffs Office is hosting a forum in Inola where neighbors can learn more about the state's concealed carry laws on Thursday.
The sheriff's office said Thursday's event is geared toward churches and other places of worship.
They were inspired to do this after mass shootings at several churches nationwide over the last couple of years.
Sheriff Scott Walton said they'll cover what gun laws are on the books and clear up any confusion neighbors may have when it comes to carrying guns at church or anywhere else.
Attendees will also be able to purchase decals saying open carry or all firearms are not allowed in their establishment, and the signs will reference state laws enforcing the policy.
The department has done over a dozen of these events, and Sheriff Walton said they get a lot of positive feedback.
The event is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Inola Christian Church.