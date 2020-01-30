The next fast-moving upper trough will pass to our south later tonight into Friday morning while a stronger system will dive down the northern plains Friday exiting eastern OK quickly Friday night. This first wave may produce a few spotty showers today or early Friday across east central to southeastern OK, but the odds are very low. We’ll keep a 10% chance on the big map for all of our area of concern, but the lower level moisture is lacking. If any precipitation falls in your area, it will be extremely light and very spotty at best.