News
Tulsa Police Issue Most Wanted Bulletin For Armed Robbery Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who is wanted on a felony charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Jesse Battiest is their Most Wanted suspect, a news bulletin said.
Battiest is described as a 20-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'10" and 185 pounds, according to TPD.
When captured, he'll be held on a $50,000 bond.
If you can help TPD locate Jesse Battiest, call 918-596-COPS. A reward is available for information leading to his arrest, and callers can remain anonymous.