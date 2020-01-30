Paula and I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the TU community as President and First Lady over these past 4 years. As I have said numerous times to our students, work will not always be happy but it should be fulfilling. We both believe that a college degree is the single best way for a person to change their life’s trajectory and for that student’s family members as well. I can think of no more fulfilling work than changing one’s trajectory in life as we do each and every day.