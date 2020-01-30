TU President Resigns Due To Medical Issues
The University of Tulsa said Dr. Gerard P. Clancy, M.D. has resigned from his position as president of the university. Clancy stepped down due to ongoing medical issues, according to a news release.
The TU Board of Trustees accepted Dr. Clancy's resignation Thursday, January 30. The board appointed Provost Janet K. Levit, J.D., as interim president.
Dr. Clancy headed TU for four years and said he hopes to continue to contribution to TU in the form of fundraising and student recruitment.
Here's a brief statement from his resignation letter:
Paula and I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the TU community as President and First Lady over these past 4 years. As I have said numerous times to our students, work will not always be happy but it should be fulfilling. We both believe that a college degree is the single best way for a person to change their life’s trajectory and for that student’s family members as well. I can think of no more fulfilling work than changing one’s trajectory in life as we do each and every day.
Read Dr. Clancy's full resignation letter here.