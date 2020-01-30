Tulsa Police Look For Escapee They Say Kidnapped His Ex-Girlfriend Who Has Been Located
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man they said escaped from the Avalon center and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. Police located the victim but are still looking for the suspect.
Darryl Sanders, 53, may be driving a charcoal gray Pontiac Grand Am with Oklahoma tag HK3-253.
Police said a 31-year-old woman jumped out of Sanders' vehicle and ran into a business in a T-shirt and underwear. The suspect followed her into the business and forced her back in the car, police said.
Police searched for both Sanders and his ex-girlfriend and found her in the 1500 block of West Archer St. Sanders is still on the loose.
He's described as 5'11" and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a "W" tattoo on his left arm, an "H" tattoo on his right arm, and a Playboy bunny tattoo on his chest.