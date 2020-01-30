Man Arrested In Oklahoma Accused Of Faking Own Death To Avoid Sexual Assault Prosecution
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals arrested a Mississippi man Wednesday they said was hiding in Oklahoma after he was accused of faking his own death in order to avoid prosecution for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
According to Marshals, Jacob Blair Scott was put on their most wanted list after he was accused of faking his own death and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he knew.
Marshals stated they received a tip that Scott was hiding out at a mobile home park in Pushmataha County. Marshals and local authorities coordinated to identify and arrest Scott.
Scott was taken to the Pittsburg County Jail where he would soon be extradited back to Mississippi.
Marshals stated Scott is facing charges sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.