WATCH: Man Suspected Of Running From Tulsa Police Causes Chain-Reaction Wrecks
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man driving with a revoked driver's license caused a chain reaction of car crashes during a Tulsa police chase back in December.
Police said Brandon Kejuan Conchitas is charged with endangering others while eluding police officers, leaving scene of collision involving property damage, driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked, failure to carry insurance, and obstructing an officer.
"He hit a vehicle and caused that vehicle to run into two other vehicles," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce.
Officer Pierce said the chase started near 45th and Mingo when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a white SUV, but the driver took off.
"The vehicle goes left of center the vehicle gets up to 51st and Mingo and takes a sharp left into a parking lot to avoid the intersection. Almost hits a couple of cars coming out of that parking lot," said Officer Pierce.
In the dash camera video you see the white SUV hit speeds of 90 miles per hour on Highway 169. That's when the officer stopped the chase.
"You have to weigh those pros and cons whether or not this is worth it that officer actually thought this isn't worth it," said Officer Pierce.
When he got off the highway at 71st Street, the chase picked back up and ended with a four-car accident, and Brandon Conchitas handcuffed.