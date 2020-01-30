Suspect In Deadly Crash Near Keystone Dam Had Deferred Sentences, Pending Case
KEYSTONE LAKE, Oklahoma - The man suspected of causing a crash that killed a Sand Springs woman Jan. 28 has been in trouble with the law before, according to court records.
Before Tuesday's deadly crash on Highway 151 near the Keystone Dam, 24-year-old Jonathon Cash of Claremore had a couple of deferred sentences, along with an active felony case.
The family of 25-year-old Paige Clow said the caseworker left for work Tuesday morning, but never made it home.
"It's just nice to have lived with an angel,” said Doris Garrison, Clow's grandmother. “We just didn't put it in that context."
Garrison recalls talking to her granddaughter that morning.
"She was just a delight to be around,” said Garrison. “She did not speak badly of anyone."
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Cash crossed the center line on highway 151 near the keystone dam, killing Clow.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office tells me it's waiting on the full reports before deciding whether to charge Cash.
Court records from Rogers County showed Cash had deferred sentences for two misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2014 and
threatening to perform a violent act in 2018.
There is also a pending 2019 felony case for conspiracy to deliver drugs.
Clow's aunt, Penny Guevara, said regardless of Cash's past, the family must learn to forgive.
"I know we also need to pray for the other family that was involved in this, and something that he's going to have to live with for the rest of his life," she said.
Clow's loved ones also said they want thank the community for the outpouring of support.