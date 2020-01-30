Oral Roberts University Student Quarantined After Returning From China
TULSA, Oklahoma - Amid the increasing concerns of coronavirus, a student at ORU is in quarantine after traveling back to the United States from China.
The student is not showing symptoms of coronavirus. The university said the quarantine is only a precaution.
No one has died in the U.S. from coronavirus and the CDC said six people have tested positive for the virus.
The CDC is recommending people coming back to the U.S. from China to watch their symptoms for 14 days. If they get a fever, cough or start having trouble breathing, they need to visit a doctor.
"We know that they were several hundred miles away from the epicenter of this outbreak," Hill said.
Hill said campus staff talked with the student and they agreed to the two week quarantine.
"They have their own bathroom, their own laundry facility, food is going to be taken to them, and they are still going to be able to participate in some of their learning experiences," Hill said.
The campus is doing everything they can to support the students who are concerned about family members in China. Students and staff came together for a dinner, originally planned to celebrate the Chinese New Year. They ended up dedicating a portion of the evening to prayer.
"We want to pray for China. Pray for the people who are suffering or are impacted by this coronavirus situation," said Jenny Fang, the director of global Chinese relations at ORU. "Most of our Chinese students or even faculty, we all have the relatives in China. That is really our roots. The home country, so if we don't do this we feel like we forget about our own country."
The CDC has made a list of things you can to prevent the spread of viruses like washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, disinfecting, avoiding sick people and staying home when you are sick.
