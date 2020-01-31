Monday the next series of events will begin setting the stage for more cold weather. A strong western U.S trough will move across the pacific northwest and dig southward into the desert southwest by Monday night. Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph will be likely Monday along with high clouds and filtered sunshine with another mostly mild temperature day. Morning lows may start in the 50s with afternoon highs either in the upper 60s or lower 70s. Sometime Monday evening or Tuesday morning a strong shallow arctic front will move across the northern OK region bringing falling temps and gusty north winds. The chance for a few pre-frontal showers will remain a low mention across southeastern or extreme eastern OK but only spotty activity and low amounts would be expected. As the front moves southward, temps should fall from the 40s into the 30s by afternoon. A southwest upper flow slightly removed to our west may bring some moisture up and over the boundary with snow showers likely across central Kansas Tuesday. This probably remains too far north for any impacts across our areas of concern.