New Interim Muskogee County Sheriff To Be Announced
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Muskogee County Commissioners will be naming a new interim sheriff on Friday.
This comes after the former sheriff stepped down for a new job.
County Commissioners will be picking one of their four candidates this morning.
This comes after Sheriff Rob Frazier stepped down to be the Fort Gibson Police Chief.
On Monday County Commissioners named the four candidates: former Muskogee County Sheriff Charles Pearson, Lt. Andy Simmons with the Muskogee Police Department, Jesse Everett who has been with OHP for 30 years, and Terry Freeman who is currently the undersheriff.
To have the position, each person has to be older than 25, have law enforcement experience, and live in the county.
Commissioners said whichever candidate they name will serve until this year's election.
Commissioners will make the announcement this morning at 8 a.m. Friday.