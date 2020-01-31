He reiterated on Friday U.S. vows to back Ukraine's efforts to root out corruption.

Before the trip Pompeo declined to comment on whether he intended to raise the Biden subject during his visit to Kiev, and during his joint news conference with Zelensky it was not clear whether they had discussed it.

"I do not want to talk about particular individuals. It is not worth it," Pompeo said before he got to Kiev.

The secretary of state came under increased scrutiny last year when it emerged that he had been one of the senior administration officials listening in on Mr. Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelensky.

Mr. Trump last year removed the ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and denounced her in the call with Zelensky.

Former career diplomats accused Pompeo, a stalwart ally of the president, of not robustly defending Yovanovitch either to the White House or in public.