Sonic Announced Layoffs At Bricktown Headquarters In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Sonic announced layoffs Thursday, at their Oklahoma City headquarters in Bircktown.
The fast food restaurant was sold to Inspire Brands in September of 2018 as part of a $2.3 billion deal.
Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company that owns thousands of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Rusty Taco locations worldwide.
There is currently no information on how many jobs will be affected.
