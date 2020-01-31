OKLAHOMA CITY - Sonic announced layoffs Thursday, at their Oklahoma City headquarters in Bircktown. 

The fast food restaurant was sold to Inspire Brands in September of 2018 as part of a $2.3 billion deal. 

Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company that owns thousands of Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Rusty Taco locations worldwide. 

There is currently no information on how many jobs will be affected. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.

 