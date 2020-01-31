News
Coronavirus Testing For 2 Oklahomans Comes Back Negative
Friday, January 31st 2020, 11:29 AM CST
After testing two people in Oklahoma for the Coronavirus, the tests came back negative, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The OSDH confirmed that the two Oklahomans did not have the virus through laboratory testing conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Originating in Wuhan, China, the virus has spread to multiple countries. Local, state, and federal partners are working with public health officials at the OSDH as they attempt to control the quickly spreading epidemic.
There are now no other people who meet the criteria for testing in Oklahoma.
The chances of contracting the Coronavirus are low, but the flu is still very active.
Some tips to help keep you healthy include:
- Get a flu shot
- Wash your hands with soap and water
- Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze
- Stay home from work until you've gone one day without using fever-reducing medicine