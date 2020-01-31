News
Commerce Public Schools Postpones Homecoming Due To Student Death
Commerce, Oklahoma - Commerce Public Schools has postponed their Homecoming activities and basketball games for Friday night due to the unexpected death of a student.
"Please keep the family, friends, students, and faculty in your thoughts and prayers," the district said on its Facebook page.
Counselors and clergy are at the school district to counsel with those in need. The school did not name the student or list the cause of death.