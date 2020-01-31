Throughout her career, Fullbright has been decorated with many awards and honors. She won the 2015 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters (OAB) award for best investigative reporting for her story on a wedding ring destroyed by the medical examiner’s office and the 2014 OAB award for best news feature for her story on how easy it is for someone to steal purses out of shopping carts. She’s also a two-time Emmy award winner, has been honored with a Newsie by the Tulsa Press Club for favorite reporter in 2013, received a Society of Professional Journalists award for investigative reporting in 2008, the Tulsa Police Department Citizen's Appreciation Award in 2005, Tulsa's Sigma Gamma Rho Status of Women honor in 2005, a Pinnacle Award winner in 2004, Best of Broadcast award for best reporter in 2003 and a KATY Award for her story about a murder suspect who surrendered to her at the News On 6 studios.