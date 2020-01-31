News
Van Crashes Into Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman was cited after she crashed her van into a Tulsa home near 36th Street North and Hartford Friday morning, January 31. Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the scene of the crash.
The woman told police someone cut her off, but witnesses said the woman was just driving too fast.
No one was home at the time of the crash. Police said in addition to the damage to the home, the van hit a car parked in the garage.
There were no injuries, according to TPD.