Tulsa Police Officer Helps Man Get Sober, Attends His Program Graduation
TULSA, Oklahoma - When Tulsa Police Officer Stephen Tidwell took someone to the Tulsa Sobering Center rather than the jail, he had no idea he would be changing a life.
"After being here for about 2 or 3 weeks, the light started to click and come on,” Michael Rourke said.
Rourke got to meet officer Tidwell to thank him as Rourke graduated from a recovery program at Tulsa’s 12 & 12.
For 35 years, 12 & 12 has helped people across the state overcome addiction.
“You'll bring people in and you don't know what comes out on the other side. You don't see the finished product. Michael reached out to me, asked me to attend his graduation, and I went to the graduation. It was an amazing experience," Tidwell said.
