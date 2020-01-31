Tulsa American Airlines Workers Benefit From $4.2 Billion Union Agreement
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to Transport Workers Union of America, an agreement was reached with American Airlines for several new joint collective bargaining agreements worth over $4 billion covering more than 30,000 members.
The new agreements worth $4.2 billion go towards members of mechanics, fleet services, maintenance control, stores, and maintenance training specialists.
According to TWUA, "The Association negotiating committees must finalize and proof contract language on agreed upon provisions of the tentative contracts, and the parties will continue to meet to accomplish that task."
TWUA said the process could take weeks before their voting begins.
About 5,200 people work at the Tulsa maintenance base and about 4,000 of them are mechanics.
The agreement would give mechanics a 16% raise and a $6,000 signing bonus.
It also restores many of the benefits that were removed when the company went through bankruptcy a few years ago.
A big portion of this also includes language that would protect the jobs in Tulsa and make sure maintenance work continues to be done here.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce said they are very excited for the company's commitment to Tulsa and its impact on the region's economy.
"They're here for the long haul,” said Brien Thorstenberg, the vice president of aerospace and manufacturing, economic development for the chamber. “This is not a short-term commitment on their part. They're very committed to staying here and they really love their work force. They like the area. It is very conducive to a lot of their suppliers, so it just really works well for them.”