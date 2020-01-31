News
Oklahoma Senators Talk Impeachment Acquittal
Another bombshell has dropped in the impeachment trial against President Trump.
The New York Times published another revelation from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming memoir.
In the report Bolton claims President Trump directed him in early May to call Ukraine and urge officials to meet with Rudy Giuliani, who planned to discuss investigations into the Democrats.
President Trump denied the claim in a statement saying, "that meeting never happened."
A final vote on acquittal is expected next week. News 9/News On 6’s Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron spoke to Oklahoma Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, who are in support of the president.