Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Amazon Truck
Tulsa police said a man is in jail after he was accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van with dozens of packages inside.
"I didn't clue him in initially that he was a suspect in the amazon theft. So I investigated from there and found out that he did have a storage locker," said Tulsa Police Officer Grace Hobbs.
The suspect's name is Jason Kravis; he was booked into jail for auto theft and possession of stolen property.
Hobbs said she pulled over Kravis after police said surveillance video shows him driving near the same spot an Amazon truck was stolen earlier this week. She said Kravis told her his vehicle was stolen, but Hobbs said his story didn't add up.
"Somehow whoever had stolen his Tahoe, he didn't know how, but they had somehow magically put the stolen merchandise in his storage unit," Hobbs said.
The Amazon van was found abandoned near 15th and Memorial near a shed where police discovered dozens of empty boxes and packages - all with an Amazon label. Officers found the stolen items in a storage unit.
"None of the boxes were there, but the merchandise from them with the bar codes from Amazon still on them - all brand new still in the packaging," Hobbs said. "I remember the one, and it was a cat flap door, so I remember that one. There was like a cocktail stirring spoon. Really random stuff that people order off Amazon."