Former Jenks Trojan Darwin Thompson Looking For Super Bowl Win
Kansas City Chiefs running back and former Jenks Trojan Darwin Thompson is hoping his team can take home a Super Bowl ring February 2.
"I practice like I'm first string every practice. I play like I'm first string. It doesn’t change for me,” Thompson said.
Thompson won three state championships with the Jenks Trojans. His senior year, he worked into a starting spot. That work ethic has carried over into the National Football League and has him set for the Super Bowl this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
"He only weighed about a 175 pounds his senior year. Not a real big guy, but he has put on a quiet a bit of weight. That’s all come from really hard work," said Keith Riggs.
Then came two seasons at NEO where Thompson put up almost 3,000 yards while growing into the leader NEO head coach Zach Allen was searching for.
"He was a great example for everybody that was on our team back then and still,” Allen said.
From NEO to Utah State and now his dream - playing in the NFL with the Chiefs just four hours from home.
"It’s really exciting because you can get there in a pretty short drive and get to watch a game,” Riggs said.
All that's left is a fairy-tale ending and a Super Bowl 54 championship ring.