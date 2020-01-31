Oklahoma Man Facing Charges For Molestation Now Accused Of New York Murder
NEW YORK - An Oklahoma man, facing molestation charges in Tulsa is in custody for murder in New York.
A CBS affiliate in New York said Alex Scott turned himself into police on Thursday. That affiliate said a friend found Kenneth Savinski dead in his New York apartment on Wednesday.
On Thursday, they said Scott turned himself in and could face murder, grand larceny, and possession of stolen property charges. They said Scott had the victim's credit cards on him.
“We had a case on him two years ago in 2018,” said Tulsa Police Sgt. Mark Kraft.
In 2018, Tulsa County prosecutors charged Scott with two counts of molestation. He’s accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy he knew. An affidavit stated detectives tried to find Scott to talk to him, but he left his apartment with everything still inside, stopped showing up to work, and rented a car. Police eventually tracked the car to New York.
The affidavit stated Scott told East Hampton Police he drove to New York from Oklahoma to commit suicide. He was booked into a psychiatric hospital.
“He was originally picked up and extradited back to Tulsa,” said Kraft.
10 days ago, a Tulsa judge issued a warrant for Scott and ordered him held without bond because he missed several downloads on his GPS monitor, and they didn’t know where he was.
Court records state a bondsman was ordered to monitor Scott’s GPS since November 26th. He was supposed to only go home, to work, and court.