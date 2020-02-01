Flood Victim Moves Into Rebuilt Home In Fort Gibson
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Neighbors in the Muskogee and Fort Gibson community came together for a flood victim and completed their surprise for Stella Cullum.
"Here's my living room, and my bedroom,” Stella Cullum said as she showed News On 6 her new rebuilt home.
A home, destroyed by floods, has been rebuilt by neighbors.
“It was studs, you can see straight through the house,” Cullum said.
Back in November, Habitat for Humanity, Muskogee County Commissioners, Christ in Action and other organizations surprised Cullum and told her they would rebuild her home in a matter of months.
“I’m just so thankful that there are some kindhearted people, that some of them may have experienced this themselves and they still volunteered their time and their skills. It’s just people are amazing, they really are,” Cullum said with a smile.
The home was completed with thanks to a couple who was also impacted by the flood.
Dorian and Carla Steeber shared their donated furniture.
“As bad as this flood has been on a lot of people, there have been more blessings than loss through this flood, so many people have come through our lives, we are able to turn around and help them,” Dorian Steeber said.
“I haven't shed a tear this entire time but I am shedding a tear just to see her being blessed,” Carla Steeber said with tears in her eyes.
Throughout the afternoon, chairs, coaches and cabinets were placed inside Cullum’s home. As each chair was set and cushion placed, Cullum said she is relieved she finally settle in for good.
“Now, I can make my favorite dish, vegan lasagna,” Cullum said in her new kitchen.
As for the home, all there is left to do is paint it, which Habitat for Humanity is planning to do this summer.