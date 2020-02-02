News
Wagoner County Emergency Crews Remove Truck From Pond Near Haskell
Sunday, February 2nd 2020, 6:54 AM CST
Emergency crews are in Wagoner County, where a truck went into a pond near Haskell.
Police say someone called 9-1-1 just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, saying they saw the vehicle lights on the water. Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood says his swift water team found the vehicle quickly and began recovery efforts.
Crews hooked two tow trucks with chains to the truck and were able to pull it out of the water just before 7 a.m. Director Underwood was able to confirm that no one was inside the truck. Crews are will continue to search the pond.
Muskogee EMS and the Stone Bluff Fire Department are also on the scene.
This is a developing story...