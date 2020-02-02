Super Bowl Sunday has arrived with either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers bound to make history when they battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 49ers are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to play in the game after winning four or fewer games the prior season. San Francisco is also looking to tie New England and Pittsburgh with an NFL-record six Super Bowl titles if it wins on Sunday. The Chiefs, meanwhile, haven't been to the Big Game in 50 years, and they have a coach in Andy Reid who would almost assuredly lock up a future Hall of Fame induction by winning his first ring.