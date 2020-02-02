Super Bowl 2020, Chiefs Vs. 49ers
Super Bowl Sunday has arrived with either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers bound to make history when they battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 49ers are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to play in the game after winning four or fewer games the prior season. San Francisco is also looking to tie New England and Pittsburgh with an NFL-record six Super Bowl titles if it wins on Sunday. The Chiefs, meanwhile, haven't been to the Big Game in 50 years, and they have a coach in Andy Reid who would almost assuredly lock up a future Hall of Fame induction by winning his first ring.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes headlines Reid's electric offense, which was easily among the most explosive in football in 2019. The 49ers defense has been just as -- if not more -- dominant thanks to its Nick Bosa-led pass rush. It'll truly be a battle of opposing strengths helped by two creative coaches in Reid and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan.
Entering the day, the Chiefs were favored by just 1.5 points with the game's total projected at an over/under of 54. Check out the latest Super Bowl odds at SportsLine with a look at who will win the game from their projection model and winning experts. You can also take a look at Chiefs-49ers picks from our CBS Sports analysts.
How to watch Super Bowl LIV
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)