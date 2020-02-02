Family Of Famed Sculptor Willard Stone Asks For Help To Save His Work
Willard Stone is known around the world for his art depicting Oklahoma life and culture. Stone has been called "America's Premier Sculptor" and is in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
But the museum that Stone once built to showcase his work is falling apart, so his family is asking for the community's help to move into another facility.
Linda Callery is the eighth daughter to Stone, but she's his No. 1 fan.
"There were a lot of good artists, but he was beyond that," Callery said.
Callery said her dad was known for his bronze sculpting and woodwork -- and he did it all while missing three fingers on his dominant hand.
"He overcame a big disability and to be able to achieve this greatness," Callery said.
The Willard Stone Museum is in a small building outside their family home. Callery wants to move the museum to an historic bank building downtown. She said relocating will allow the family to preserve and display more of Stone's art and be more tourist-friendly.
"The museum will have special lighting and special temperature control,” Callery said. “It’s going to take a lot of money, but it will be a first-class museum when it’s done.”
Callery said it will cost $40,000 to buy the building and an additional $700,000 to update it.
She is asking the community and those who love Stone's art to donate, so that her father's legacy can be shared with future generations.
"He came the distance, came from nothing and made something of himself and a God-given gift he mastered,” Callery said. “Oklahoma needs to know that. Our little ones need to know about the arts in Oklahoma, and they might do something like this and be the next wood sculptor.”
Callery said there will be a fundraiser and silent auction on March 7. If you want to donate to make the museum a reality, click here.