City Of Tulsa Holding Meeting About Search For Mass Graves From 1921 Race Massacre
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is taking its next steps in the search for potential mass graves connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
A month and a half ago, the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey presented their findings of the search at Oaklawn Cemetery. Monday night, the city could be unveiling their next steps in finding more mass graves throughout the city.
Researchers said their scans in October revealed two areas of interest, and that includes some unmarked graves along the southern boundary of the cemetery. Another spot shows a large anomaly from the 1998 survey.
There are also likely unmarked graves in the southwestern corner. That is known as the "original 18 area."
Researchers are looking into a large potential common burial in the area alongside the IDL.
The Oklahoma Archaeological Survey is also interested in a homeless encampment just west of downtown.
And some community members said Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery still needs to be searched.
Tulsa's Mayor has said the city is still in discussions with that cemetery and, if needed, the city will get a court order to search.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Rudisill Regional Library.