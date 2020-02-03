"When used in conjunction with peanut avoidance, Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy."

The oral therapy is not a cure. The drug would still need to be used daily and over the long term, as 80% of children with peanut allergies stay allergic. It's meant to prevent severe reactions to accidental exposure.

"You slowly make your body get used to it over time," said Dr. Jonathan Spergel, who helped run the trial at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "It means cross-contamination is not such a big issue. You can't go home and have a peanut butter sandwich, but you should be able to walk out with less fear."

Dr. Jon LaPook contributed to this report.