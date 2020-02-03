Gov. Stitt To Deliver State Of The State Address
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - On Monday, Oklahoma Governor Stitt will deliver his state-of-the-state address.
The governor is set to address Oklahoma on the health of the state at 12:30 p.m. Monday on the House of Representatives floor.
Governor Stitt has a letter of his administration's 2019 accomplishments online right now, and in it are many points we expect to hear this afternoon.
Stitt said the state has achieved a year of historic firsts.
He said for the first time in state history his administration introduced a governor's budget that shows a full picture of tax dollars spent across state government that gives Oklahomans a transparent breakdown of where their money goes.
The governor also said for the first time in state history, Oklahoma has achieved more than $1 billion for the state's savings account.
It is anticipated that the governor will go over his Sooner Care 2.0 plan that is closely aligned with a new Trump Administration; Stitt said it is better the Medicaid expansion proposed under state question 802.
But what is not mentioned in his letter are his plans to renegotiate Oklahoma's gaming compacts with the state's tribe which has led to a bitter dispute and a lawsuit against the governor.