TPS Administrators Meet With Lawmakers Before New Legislative Session
TULSA, Oklahoma - Ahead of the new legislative session, Tulsa Public Schools administrators and board members met with Tulsa area lawmakers before they start making big decisions that could impact education.
This is an annual meeting TPS has with lawmakers to discuss the state of the district.
The big topic heading into the legislative session is funding.
Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist hosted the meeting Friday and explained the state of TPS right now and heading into next year.
TPS and lawmakers discussed senate bill 362, which would update the states funding formula that determines the amount of money districts receive.
TPS said this formula has not been updated in about 30 years.
TPS said since then populations and enrollment all over the state has changed, and now it's time to change the formula as well. But TPS said concerns go beyond just funding.
"We need to have quality teachers. The teacher shortage is devastating across all public schools. We need them to focus on getting schools back up to where they should be as far as quality of teachers and the funding teachers get in the classroom" said the Nathan Hale High School Principal Dr. Sheila Riley.
At the ending of the meeting, Dr. Gist Said also need to grow their enrollment in the district.