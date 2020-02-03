Looking out onto the storied chamber of the United States House of Representatives, the president is delivering a message two camps — those who are with him, and those who are not. Using his typical brash language, Mr. Trump has continued in recent weeks to lash out at Democrats — reserving particular ire for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will sit next to him, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has been instrumental in guiding the impeachment process to where it is now. According to a Pelosi spokesperson, Mr. Trump and Pelosi have not spoken since an October 2019 White House meeting that disintegrated so badly, the president and Pelosi could not agree on the words the president used to insult her.