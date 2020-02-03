Ft. Gibson's New Police Chief Spends 1st Day Meeting Community Members
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Fort Gibson's Police Department has a new leader.
Former Muskogee Sheriff Rob Frazier is spending his first day on the job as the new police chief, and he spoke to News On 6 first about his plans.
"I am looking around and thinking this is too good to be true?," Chief Frazier told News On 6.
Frazier said he already has plans. He said he wants the department to be more diligent with collecting money from traffic tickets and spend more time patrolling.
Frazier has a 14 year career under his belt - having been an investigator and of course - Muskogee County's Sheriff. He said he's excited to bring those skills to the table.
"I want to be known as just a good quality chief that really helped the community, and the way we will do that is to do good quality investigations and treat everybody fair," Frazier explained.
Frazier said his mantra is transparency. He wants to know the people and for the people to know him. He spent his first day doing just that - tooling around town as he introduced himself as the new chief.
"That fire has come back, its really exciting, and you can tell the people here are excited and they love their job, its like being a rookie again, and the first day has been great," Frazier said with a smile.
Frazier said the first item on his list: unpack his new office.