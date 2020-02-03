Police: 1 Arrested After 1 Student Killed, 5 Injured In Crash Near Moore High School
One person was arrested after a crash killed one student and injured five others were injured in a crash near Moore High School.
A 56-year-old man was taken into custody a short distance away from the scene of the crash.
Police said six students were hit by a car and at least one student is confirmed dead. Moore Public Schools said the students were athletes out on a group run when they were hit by a pickup.
Five patients were taken to local hospitals, an EMSSTAT spokeswoman said.
Three of the students are in critical condition, Moore police said. The person killed was a female student, officials said.
Other students called police and tried to help the people who were injured.
Police said the pickup hit several vehicles before and after crashing into the six pedestrians.
A field sobriety test was conducted after the driver was detained near his vehicle. Police said they are trying to obtain a warrant to conduct a blood test.
The man, who has not been identified, will be taken to jail after tests are finished being conducted.
The area of N Eastern Avenue and East Main Street is expected to be shutdown for a while, according to police.
This is a developing story.