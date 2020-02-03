Police Identify Suspect After 1 Student Killed, 5 Injured In Crash Near Moore High School
One person was arrested after a crash killed one student and injured five others were injured in a crash near Moore High School.
Max Leroy Townsend, 57, was taken into custody a short distance away from the scene of the crash.
Police said six students were hit by a car. One student died at the scene, police said. Five patients were taken to local hospitals, an EMSSTAT spokeswoman said.
Moore Public Schools said the students were athletes out on a group run when they were hit by a pickup.
Three of the students are in critical condition, Moore police said. The person killed was a female student, officials said.
Other students called police and tried to help the people who were injured.
Police said Townsend hit several vehicles before and after crashing into the six pedestrians.
A field sobriety test was conducted after the driver was detained near his vehicle. Police said they are trying to obtain a warrant to conduct a blood test.
Townsend will be taken to jail after tests are finished being conducted.
The area of N Eastern Avenue and East Main Street is expected to be shutdown for a while, according to police.
News 9 has learned that Max Townsend is the father of Cody Townsend, who police said was killed in a crash Sunday, February 2 near Buck Thomas Park.
Max Townsend faces multiple charges including one complaint of manslaughter in the first-degree and six complaints of leaving the scene of an injury accident.
Editor's Note: Officials with the Moore Police Department initially identified the suspect as Dustin Townsend. He has since been correctly identified by authorities as Max Leroy Townsend.