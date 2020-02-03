News
Most Wanted: U.S. Marshals Searching For Child Neglect Suspect
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.
They say Cody Call is wanted out of Rogers County for child neglect. U.S. Marshals say Call has an extensive history of drug use and jumping bail.
They added that he also has a history of running from law enforcement with the most recent time just last week. Call was last seen in the Collinsville area.
If you see him or know where he might be, contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.