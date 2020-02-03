News
WATCH: Large Creek County Brush Fire Threatens Structures
Monday, February 3rd 2020, 3:55 PM CST
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Olive Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Creek County at 449th West Avenue between 71st and 61st.
The large brush fire briefly threatened an abandoned home but shifting winds and firefighters were able to eliminate the flames. Authorities say the fire continues to push eastward and that they are working to keep it contained.
