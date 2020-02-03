News
TU Students Celebrate World Hijab Day With Open Discussion Panel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Students at the University of Tulsa are celebrating World Hijab Day.
Muslim students hosted a discussion panel to talk about why they wear hijabs and their daily-life in the Tulsa community. The organizer of the event is from Tulsa and says for her the hijab helps her practice modesty in her character and appearance.
"I choose to wear an outward hijab as well because I find it really a good thing to do in the United States. To be outwardly Muslim and to show with my character and the way I act toward other people what Islam is really like," said Tulsa freshman Aleyah Kahbi.
The event was open to all TU students.