TPD Release Arrest Video Of Assault Suspect Running From Officers
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new video of officers arresting a man who they say broke into a woman's home, assaulted her with a shotgun, and then took off in her pickup.
Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said the night began when Samson Moore broke into his ex-girlfriend's home.
"She hadn't heard from him. Nothing. So she probably assumed it's just a normal break up. He moved on and I'm going to move on, but then he shows up randomly," said Officer Pierce.
Police said Moore kicked in the front door and then a bedroom, and hit the victim in the face with a shotgun. They said she was able to get out of the house and run for help. Officers said that's when Moore took her car, and led police on a chase, eventually crashing into a business near 46th Street North and Peoria.
?"The suspect jumped out of the vehicle at that point and took off running. Officers were actually able to catch him and tase him," said Officer Pierce. Police got Moore into handcuffs and arrested him.
Officer Pierce said in addition to being injured, the victim lost a lot.
?"This victim lost a little bit of everything of her belongings. She lost part of her home, part of her personal property, and then her vehicle crashes into the side of a building. So she experienced a great deal of loss with this small string of crimes," said Officer Pierce.
Moore is facing several charges including kidnapping, running from police, and possession of a firearm.