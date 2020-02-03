News
2 Arrested In Owasso Homicide Case
Monday, February 3rd 2020, 6:10 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Owasso Police have arrested two people on murder charges.
Investigators say 21-year-old Tyler Lee Collins was shot and killed inside an apartment on December 30th, 2019. Owasso Police say they have evidence to suggest that Devin Wilson and Montre’ Laron Wilson shot Collins during a possible drug-related robbery. Warrants were issued for the arrests of both Wilsons after detectives presented their findings to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.
Devin Wilson and Montre’ Wilson were taken in custody on Monday by Owasso Police, Skiatook Police, and the US Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force.