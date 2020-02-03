News
Investigation Underway After Deadly Construction Accident In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters were on the scene of a deadly accident on Monday.
Firefighters say a construction worker was clearing out trees when one of the trees fell and hit a worker. Employees near the Salvation Army say they heard someone yelling and rushed over to help. Those employees tried to give the man CPR until emergency responders arrived but the man died at the scene.
The accident is now under investigation.