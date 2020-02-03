Craig County Man Accused Of Molesting Underage Children
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Craig County man is accused of sexually abusing five children he knew.
Investigators say it has been a little less than a year since they received their first bits of information about this case. Since then they say 5 victims have come forward and they are expecting more. Roy Williams is facing molestation charges and a child pornography charge tonight. Deputies say he sexually abused at least 5 children he knew.
"He had opportunities to groom these girls and to build a relationship and establish some kind of a trust level," said Craig County Captain Frank Miller, “Part of what kept the girls quiet was when they tried to report it to family members and people around them, they were disbelieved."
Miller says one of the victims reached out to Williams on Facebook Messenger asking, why her. He says she was going through therapy for the sexual abuse she says Williams put her through when she was a child.
"In his answers, he apologized and said, ‘I can't give you the answers that you are looking for, all I can say is, I did wrong," said Miller.
Over the course of a year, Miller says four more women came forward, each saying Williams sexually abused them multiple times. The affidavit says one of the victims told police the abuse started when she was 7 or 8 years old.
"We have got some amazing young ladies that are very strong and commended for their bravery this is not something that has been easy for them to talk about and there are very credible witnesses," said Miller.
Miller says they found child pornography while serving search warrants and are still going through evidence. They say OSBI agents and Vinita Police have stepped in to help.
"We have some amazing resources that we have been able to plug these girls into including trauma-based therapy,” said Miller.
We have requested a jailhouse interview with Williams and have not heard back yet.