Firefighters Battle Large Grass Fire Near Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA - Firefighters work for several hours overnight Tuesday to put out a large grass fire that burned more than 2 dozen acres next to a Tulsa apartment complex.
The fire started near West 11th Street and 65th West Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
firefighters said this fire burned about 25 acres of this field right next to the Sandy Park apartments.
Fire fighters said the natural barriers that line the road and the levy along the river helped contain the fire.
It took about 25 firefighters working in the field to get the fire out before it spread to the apartment complex.
They said this was tough because the fire was broken up into sections, and the field is very sandy making it tough to walk.
Fire crews said they used a tactic called fighting from the black where they work from the charred safe areas, keep the wind at their back and use rakes, shovels, water and backpack blowers to put the fire out.
Firefighters said they were lucky to get it put out before it spread to the apartment complex.