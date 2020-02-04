Two disturbances in the upper air flow will basically provide the lifting for our incoming system providing strong lift that will move across the Red River into southwestern OK later tonight and into northeastern OK Wednesday morning to midday. The exact trajectory of a plume of moisture combined with this system will produce some impactful snowfall across the area, including some winter storm warning criteria snow ( 4 to 6 inches) along this zone. Currently, this zone will be located from southwestern OK to the Arbuckles and slightly southeast of the OKC metro and near the I-44 corridor. Locations along and south of the I-40 corridor, across part of southeastern OK may also be in-between these two areas, but some accumulation is likely. There may also be some freezing rain or sleet mix across far southeastern OK Wednesday morning to midday which could complicate matters even more regarding amounts of winter weather accumulations in these areas.