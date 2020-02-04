Construction To Start On New Creative Art Center In BA
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Construction will start soon on Broken Arrow's new Creative Arts Center in the Rose District. It's a project that's been years in the making.
Construction crews already tore down the drive-through portion of the old AVB Bank building; next, they'll start working on the main building.
The Arts OK Alliance said this project has been in the works for several years.
Voters approved nearly $1.5 million for the construction of this center in 2014, but the alliance has been working to raise the rest of the money.
They said a lot of donors came onboard in the past year, and vice president Melinda Clounts said she believes their plans for an after school program for under-served kids was a big catalyst.
"I think they're very excited to see the possibility of raising the next generation of art lovers with these students we're going to be impacting" said Clounts.
Arts OK said they hope to open the building in summer of 2021.