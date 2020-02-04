Wynona, Afton School Districts Cancels Classes Due To Flu
More Green Country school districts are canceling classes because of the flu.
Wynona and Afton school districts said they'll close Tuesday and Wednesday because of the flu.
Wynona leaders said they'll send out a survey Wednesday to see how many students are still sick and decide what to do moving forward.
State health officials said this is peak flu season, and the number of deaths and hospitalizations is expected to go up. That's why they are still encouraging people to get vaccinated.
The Tulsa Health Department points to a CDC study estimating that flu vaccines prevented more than 6 million illnesses and more than 90,000 hospitalizations two years ago.
Afton's high school basketball games for Tuesday are being rescheduled for this Saturday, while Wynona's game has been canceled.