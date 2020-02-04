News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Most Of Northeastern Oklahoma
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeastern Oklahoma.
The warning currently begins at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Moderate to occasionally heavy snow is possible. Snow accumulations of 4-6 inches with some areas seeing higher amounts is possible.
Ice accumulation is also possible for northeastern Oklahoma, and travel could be very difficult to impossible.
The counties under the Winter Storm Warning are:
Craig
Creek
Delaware
Mayes
Nowata
Okfuskee
Okmulgee
Osage
Ottawa
Pawnee
Rogers
Tulsa
Wagoner
Washington