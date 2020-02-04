News
Tulsa Police Investigating After Teen Shot At Meadowbrook Apartments
Tuesday, February 4th 2020, 10:20 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near fourth and Mingo.
Police say a 16-year-old was shot multiple times at the Meadowbrook Apartments. The victim is in surgery but police were uncertain of his condition. Police also said that the teen also had two friends with him who took off after the shooting.
“Yeah it is tough so we are trying to find his two friends who were with him. We are at two different locations trying to find them together,” said Lt. Mark Watson of the Tulsa Police Department.
Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call Tulsa Police.